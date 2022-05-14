City Park held host the Kelowna’s Strongest competition on Saturday (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

City Park held host the Kelowna’s Strongest competition on Saturday (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna’s strongest take over City Park

The overall winner has the chance to head to nationals

The strongest men and women met at City Park on Saturday (May 14) for the first annual Kelowna’s Strongest weightlifting competition.

Participants in the events were vying for positions to go to the B.C. provincial qualifiers that take place later this year.

In the first challenge, the log lift, men and women stood up front and centre in front of a crowd of a couple hundred people. Competitors had three chances to properly lift an attainable weight for them over their head.

While there were no provincial records broken in the log lift, the largest lift was 280 pounds.

Animosity went out the window as through the log lift, competitors were all cheering for each other.

Kelowna's Strongest spokesperson Hans Fuhrmann takes part in the log lift competition (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Other events throughout the day were the sandbag medley, stone to shoulder, a farmer’s carry, and a truck lift.

Throughout the day, 34 competitors competed through five different events. While the event is to dictate the qualifiers, the one who is crowned Kelowna’s Strongest will move onto Nationals for a chance to gain their professional card.

You can find all the results here.

READ MORE: ‘Coming Soon’: former Doc Willoughby’s transforms into downtown theatre experience

READ MORE: Hometown talent set to join West Kelowna Warriors

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsKelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Next story
Kelowna man takes stand in sexual assault trial

Just Posted

City Park held host the Kelowna’s Strongest competition on Saturday (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna’s strongest take over City Park

Emslie now works as an online fitness coach (Brandon Emslie/ Instagram)
Kelowna man takes stand in sexual assault trial

Community Safety Survey going to council with recommendations. (File photo/Black Press Media)
Kelowna residents worry about rising crime, but love their neighbours

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
‘Coming Soon’: former Doc Willoughby’s transforms into downtown theatre experience