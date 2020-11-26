Kelowna’s Stuart Park outdoor ice rink opening delayed

Recent provincial health orders have again shifted the city’s strategy regarding the popular rink

In response to new provincial health orders, the City of Kelowna is delaying the opening of the Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.

“We will continue to keep our rink operation plans flexible to align with provincial direction and will use our phased operational model to open the rink in a safe and adapted manner when it is deemed appropriate to do so,” says Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager. “We’ll be keeping a close eye on the latest updates from the province and will reassess our opening timeline based on the information provided.”

Provincial direction is expected on Dec. 7, when health directives will either expire or be extended.

When it does open, masks will be required while skating at Stuart Park.

A number of fitness-based activities from Kelowna’s fall 2020 Activity & Program Guide have also been suspended until further notice. Impacted program participants will be contacted regarding updates and information.

Strict maximum capacities and pre-booking systems continue to be in place for recreation facilities and programs that are ongoing and unaffected by the latest health order. For the latest information about safety guidelines and protocols in place for sport and recreation, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.

