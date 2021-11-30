Labour shortage leads to Kelowna transit delays, cancellations

The transit service had to alter schedules on short notice

B.C. Transit is currently facing a labour shortage in the Kelowna Regional Transit System which will impact services throughout the region.

According to a press release published on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the impacts have resulted in the need to alter schedules on short notice. B.C. Transit will be posting alerts immediately on its website once trip cancellations are confirmed to minimize the impact these service challenges will have on customers.

B.C. Transit is also developing a short-term reduced service schedule anticipated to go into effect in early January 2022. Once finalized, the regional transit service will communicate the new schedule out to the public.

“B.C. Transit understands the situation is frustrating and appreciates our customers’ patience during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” wrote B.C. Transit in the press release.

When asked whether or not the service disruptions were linked to B.C. Transit’s vaccine mandate for employees, the transit service declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

“Like many other customer-facing organizations, B.C. Transit has been facing an ongoing labour shortage for several months. The organization is working with our operating company, First Canada, to rectify this issue and currently has a transit operator recruitment campaign underway,” said B.C. Transit in an email to Black Press Media.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire in Kelowna not deemed suspicious

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



BC TransitKelowna