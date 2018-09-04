Karen Bernath, Kindergarten teacher with Carole Gordon, former president of the North Okanagan Labour Council held their annual Mission Creek Park family picnic Sept. 3 Photo:Sydney Morton

Labour unions kick off Sept. with a barbecue

The North Okanagan Labour Council hosted their annual barbecue for another year

The North Okanagan Labour Council held their annual Mission Creek Park family picnic, featuring a grill, bouncy castle, jungle gym and tents.

Lined up in a circle were Labour union representatives under shaded tents from around the province handing out fliers to put a face to their message.

Related: Families and unions gather for Labour Day Picnic

“This is our one event where we can come together that is outside of having meetings where it’s ‘tell us what your issues are’. Let’s actually come together and celebrate the things that we (unions) have been doing all year long, for the last decade, and century that benefits all people, both workers union and non-union,” Carole Gordon, former president of NOLC said.

The family friendly event creates a fun and safe space where Kelowna residents can have fun while learning about how the local labour unions spend their year.

Related: Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

“Most people only hear about unions when they are on strike and on picket lines and sometimes there’s violence on picket lines. It’s a very sort of confrontational arena and I think that by having a labour picnic like this allows members of public to come in in less adversarial format and see what unions are doing in our communities,” Darrel-Lee McKenzie, Okanagan president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada said.

Through all the information Gordon stressed that the day is about families spending the day together in the sun before school starts on Tuesday. Tannis Gorynik took her son out for the day before his first day of Kindergarten.

“We have just been taking it easy this week,” Gorynik said. “We wanted to come here, check things out. I think it’s really nice that they are bringing people together and getting people involved and finding out what is going on (with the unions).”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Injured Lower Mainland woman rescued from deep cave at Skaha Bluffs
Next story
Central Okanagan students are back in school, drivers reminded to slow down

Just Posted

Central Okanagan students are back in school, drivers reminded to slow down

The speed limit remains in effect until a sign on the opposite end of the school zone.

Labour unions kick off Sept. with a barbecue

The North Okanagan Labour Council hosted their annual barbecue for another year

Kelowna RCMP apprehend wanted Surrey man

The man was spotted in a stolen white Mustang

Snow at Big White Ski Resort

One of the cameras caught a glimpse of a fast approaching winter

Smoke and high temperatures ahead in the Okanagan

The last taste of summer may be ashy

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Update: Injured Lower Mainland woman rescued from deep cave at Skaha Bluffs

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

Fishermen on lake near Salmon Arm get up close and personal with eagle

The immature bald eagle shared the boat with two men for about 10 minutes

Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms

Trump tweeted Monday that investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions.

Canadian actors respond after Cosby Show actor spotted working at Trader Joe’s

Canadian actors say taking a second job is more common than people may think.

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

BCHL teams involved in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Special banner will be unveiled at regular season home games

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Most Read