Lake Country family fundraises for Cops for Kids after receiving help for premature baby

The Wiebe family needed help, they got it, and now they’re giving back

After being helped by the BC Children’s Hospital, a Lake Country family decided to do a little fundraising of their own for the community.

Cohen Wiebe was born prematurely and had to undergo three surgeries after he was born.

“He and his family remained at BC Children’s Hospital until late September 2018 when he was discharged. For his first birthday, Cohen’s parents Carrie and Tom made a request to their friends and family to donate instead of gifts, to Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation on behalf of Cohen’s birthday! The response was overwhelming and more than $3,500 was raised and donated to Cops for Kids!” according to a Facebook post written by Gail MacQueen Harrison.

The popup birthday party was held April 11 at Beasley Park.

“You think that Ronald Mcdonald House is only $12 a night and that we can manage. To be with our son, meant the world and with both of us at his side, that cost was a burden, especially when you multiply it by six months and throw in the cost of groceries as well,” Carrie wrote in the post.

“We are so thankful to Cops for Kids, I don’t know what we would have done without their assistance. Somehow through all of this, you have a home to maintain, utilities and so much more and if you are not working, how do you do it.” says Carrie, “If we are not at work, we do not get paid. We are so very grateful to our families, friends and even strangers that donated to Cohen’s Gift to Cops for Kids.”

