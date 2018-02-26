Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal with board of education chair Moyra Baxter. Photo Credit: Contributed

Lake Country grade reconfiguration could occur with new school

A motion will be presented to the Board of Education to reconfigure grades upon the school’s opening

With the latest approval of the new middle school in Lake Country, Central Okanagan Public Schools is looking at continuing its grade reconfiguration.

The school district is looking to reconfigure grades to align K-5 with elementary schools, 6-8 for middle schools, and 9-12 for high schools.

The Planning and Facilities Committee put forward motions to the Board of Education approve, in principle, the reconfiguration of Lake Country grades upon the opening of the new middle school in September 2021, reconfigure Mission schools upon the opening of Canyon Falls Middle School in 2019 and to reconfigure the Westside in stages starting in September 2018.

School district staff recommended managing enrollment at each site in Lake Country until the new middle school is opened as there are limited opportunities to add portables to school sites, according to a report which will be presented during the board’s regular meeting, Wednesday night.

In West Kelowna, reconfiguration would accommodate elementary growth, and the expansion of a French Immersion program on the Westside, said the report.

The report recommends that Canyon Falls Middle School open with Grade 6 and 7 students.

Rutland’s grade reconfiguration was implemented in 2015 and the report recommends no grade reconfiguration for Central Kelowna schools until a new high school is built in Glenmore.

The board meeting will take place at its new location at the Hollywood Road Education Services building.

