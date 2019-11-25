Lake Country man pleads guilty to assault, confinement charges

Lonnie Smith entered guilty pleas on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement today

A Lake Country man pleaded guilty to two of eight charges he is facing stemming from a 2018 assault.

Lonnie Noel Smith, 40, entered guilty pleas on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement. He is also charged with two counts of uttering threats, sexual assault, administering noxious thing with intent to endanger and uttering threats to burn, possession of an unauthorized non-firearm and destroy or damage.

On April 22, 2018, RCMP in Lake Country responded to a home on McCreight Road to check on the well-being of the residents, after police received a report of suspicious circumstances.

RCMP were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent male.

“Our investigation lead to the eventual arrest of that male,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP at the time.

“The scene was secured by police who obtained a warrant to search the premises to gather evidence in order to advance their investigation.”

READ MORE: Lake Country man facing assault charges

READ MORE: Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.