Large Glenmore rental development given greenlight by Kelowna council

The development will contain 238 rental apartment units across four five-storey buildings

A large four-building, 238-unit rental apartment complex located in the Glenmore area will go ahead, despite some height concerns from the surrounding community.

Kelowna city council gave its OK to the project with a 7-1 vote at a public hearing on Tuesday. Mayor Colin Basran recused himself from the vote as he lives in a nearby apartment building.

The development will be located at the base of Knox Mountain Park on a new road called Cara Glen Court.

The buildings will all be five storeys tall, two storeys taller than the zoning allowed. The height is what drew the ire of most who attended to air their concerns with the project.

Council was largely glad to support the project, with most mentioning that it provides much-needed rental housing.

Coun. Charlie Hodge was the only councillor to vote against the development, citing the height as too tall and the greenspace as lacking.

“I want to see nothing but world-class developments built in my community.”

Kerkhoff Construction will be developing the complex and are the same builders behind the One Water Street development, which is set to be the tallest tower in Kelowna.

