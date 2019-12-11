The new centre features a book collection box, windows, front entrance and a roof (Photo courtesy of Okanagan College)

Literacy centre opens up in Kelowna

Okanagan College students helped to convert shipping container into new educational space for children

There’s now a new place for your child to read a book in Kelowna.

Okanagan College trades and apprenticeship students, the Niteo African Society (NFS) and the Christian Labour Association of Canada have combined forces to convert a shipping container into a model literacy centre for toddlers and teens.

The permanent book collection station is themed after other shipping containers built by NFS for Ugandan children and is now permanently located at Evangel Church in Kelowna.

Book drive kicks off at Okanagan College

“We had carpentry students and staff build the windows, front entrance and roof,” said Okanagan College associate deans of trade and apprenticeship Teresa Kisilevich.

“Our women in trades students built a book collection box, and students from School District 23’s Central School built bookshelves.”

During the construction, students used as much recycled material as possible to help build the centre.

To help fill up the bookshelves, Okanagan College has also invited Kelownians to donate their own books by dropping them off at the space.

The college has asked that books be age appropriate for toddler to teens and for books not to contain excessive violence or offensive content. Encyclopedias and magazines also wont be accepted.

For more information on the centre, you can visit Okanagan College’s website.

