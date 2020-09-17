An aerial view of the Little White Mountain wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

The Little White Mountain wildfire located 25 kilometres south of Kelowna remains at 15 hectares.

According to the Kamloops Fire Centre, the visible smoke in the area is keeping temperatures low and reduce fire behaviour.

Today, 33 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and a helicopter will remain on scene to douse the fire.

The fire was first reported on the morning of Sept. 16 and quickly grew to 15 hectares.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire and is currently listed as “out of control.”

