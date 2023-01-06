Conceptual rendering of multi-family townhouse development planned for 949 Heweston Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Major housing development planned for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

A 31-unit townhouse development is proposed for Heweston Court, near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park

A rezoning application for a multi-family housing development planned for the Mission area has been submitted to city hall.

The 31-unit townhouse development is proposed for Heweston Court, near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park.

The project will include pedestrian access to the park, and a statuary right-of-way to allow public access.

Planning documents also indicate Heweston Court would need to be upgraded and streetlights installed.

City staff is recommending the application be considered by council at its Jan. 9 regular meeting.

