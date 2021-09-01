A tray of eggs. (Pixabay photo)

Man arrested after allegedly egging anti-vaccine card protesters in Kamloops

The man was arrested for assault with a weapon; charges being considered

A Kamloops man was arrested on Wednesday for assault with a weapon after allegedly throwing eggs at anti-vaccine card protesters at Royal Inland Hospital.

Mounties were monitoring the large “Freedom Kamloops” rally on Columbia Street and took the man into custody following the alleged offence.

He was released later in the day with a court date pending the conclusion of the RCMP’s investigation and charge consideration.

Anyone who witnessed or took video of the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-28692.

