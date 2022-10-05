The 27-year old man was assaulted in the 100-block of Gray Road (right circle) and found at Valleyview Road (left road) (Photo - Google Maps)

Man arrested following early morning assault in Kelowna

The assault happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Gray Road

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of a man who was heavily bleeding after being assaulted on the morning of Oct. 5.

When officers arrived at the 100-block of Gray Road, they found evidence from the assault but couldn’t find the victim at the scene.

After searching the surrounding area, the 27-year-old male victim was found on Valleyview Road with severe injuries. He was transported to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

The police viewed surveillance footage of the attack from the surrounding area. In the video, the suspect left the scene. However, he was later found and arrested.

“Events like these are disturbing to our community, but thanks to the quick response by RCMP General Duty Officers the suspect was arrested and is now in jail,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The RCMP’s Forensics Unit and Robbery Unit is continuing to investigate the assault.

If anyone has any information or camera/dashcam footage, they are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-62923.

