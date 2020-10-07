Caprice Ward’s dinner from Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo - Caprice Ward)

Man chips tooth on screw he claims was inside pork chops from West Kelowna Walmart

The man’s wife took to social media to warn others of the danger

A West Kelowna resident is claiming her husband found a screw in his pre-packaged pork chops from the West Kelowna Walmart.

Caprice Ward took to Facebook’s Kelowna Alert group to warn others of the horrific discovery made while eating dinner on the evening of Oct. 5.

“This is what almost killed my husband tonight from West Kelowna Walmart,” said Ward, referring to a picture she posted of the meal on Facebook.

“Montreal steak spice packaged pork chops. Beware folks. (My husband) broke a tooth and thank Jesus it did not perforate his stomach or bowel.”

While Walmart has yet to take responsibility for the error, many on Kelowna Alert have pointed out the screw could have fallen off of a kitchen appliance such as a pot lid.

The Capital News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

READ MORE: Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

READ MORE: Liquid Zoo’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Walmart

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames
Next story
Error in Via Rail terror case doesn’t warrant new trial, Crown tells Supreme Court

Just Posted

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Man chips tooth on screw he claims was inside pork chops from West Kelowna Walmart

The man’s wife took to social media to warn others of the danger

Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Fire started at the rear of building that houses Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland

City of Kelowna inks agreement to support homelessness strategy

Council endorsed a memorandum of understanding with the Journey Home Society on Monday

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts

Restaurants and bars have fought the restriction of a 10 p.m. stop on alcohol sales in British Columbia

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

Most Read