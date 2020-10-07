Man chips tooth on screw he claims was inside pork chops from West Kelowna Walmart

The man’s wife took to social media to warn others of the danger

A West Kelowna resident is claiming her husband found a screw in his pre-packaged pork chops from the West Kelowna Walmart.

Caprice Ward took to Facebook’s Kelowna Alert group to warn others of the horrific discovery made while eating dinner on the evening of Oct. 5.

“This is what almost killed my husband tonight from West Kelowna Walmart,” said Ward, referring to a picture she posted of the meal on Facebook.

“Montreal steak spice packaged pork chops. Beware folks. (My husband) broke a tooth and thank Jesus it did not perforate his stomach or bowel.”

While Walmart has yet to take responsibility for the error, many on Kelowna Alert have pointed out the screw could have fallen off of a kitchen appliance such as a pot lid.

The Capital News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

