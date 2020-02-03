Man escapes with minor injuries after driving car over cliff in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday

A man is lucky to be alive after he drove his car off the side of a cliff by the Bear Creek turnoff along Westside Road in West Kelowna on Saturday.

According to Kelowna RCMP const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the man was traveling on Westside Road in his Dodge Caravan around 1.p.m. when he swerved to avoid a deer. He then lost control of his vehicle and drove off a steep cliff, barreling into a tree.

“He should buy a lottery ticket,” said Noseworthy.

“He’s lucky to be alive.”

The man escaped with only minor injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital.

