Man who allegedly spit on Kelowna cop facing assault charges

‘Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault but to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable’

A Kelowna man allegedly spat in the face of a Kelowna RCMP officer after being arrested for a break and enter on April 4.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a vacant residence that is under renovation on Alder Court. The owner told police that he could hear somebody inside.

Mounties, accompanied by police service dog ‘Ice’, located a man inside the residence. As he was being arrested, he spit in an officer’s face.

“Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “But to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable.”

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of break and enter with intent and aggravated assault on a police officer against 39-year-old Kelowna resident Jesse Hyde. He remains in custody at this time.

