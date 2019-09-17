Marmalade Cat Cafe comes to Kelowna’s Okanagan College campus

Students at the Okanagan College campus in Kelowna officially have another choice to fulfill their beverage and food needs.

The Marmalade Cat Cafe officially opened its newest location at the Okanagan College campus in Kelowna.

The location’s grand opening occurred last Friday at the campus, where customers were offered free coffee as part of the celebrations.

READ MORE: Kelowna staples unveils new look with first west coast staples studio

Kimberly, manager at the Marmalade Cat Cafe on Pandosy Street in Kelowna, said the new location aims to expand the business’s client demographic.

“With the new location, we wanted to capture the younger crowd. At the existing (Pandosy) location, we have a bit of an older crowd.”

The new coffee shop means there are now three Marmalade Cat Cafe’s in the Kelowna area, including another brand-new location in the new-look Staples building along Highway 97.

Kimberly adds that the new location at the college campus will also offer faster food delivery for customers.

“The shop is a lot faster than the Pandosy Street location because we use a quick oven to heat food quicker. Time isn’t an issue when students are running between classes now.”

A comment box has also been placed on the store’s counter to give customers an opportunity of what food and drinks they’d like to see at the new store.

The Marmalade Cat Cafe has been operating in the Kelowna area for over 20 years when the first Pandosy Village location opened in 1998.

