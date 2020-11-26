Massive Leon Ave development coming back to Kelowna council

The towers would stand at 24, 28 and 42 storeys, the largest of which would be the tallest building in the city

A rendering of the proposed development at the intersection of Leon Avenue and Water Street. (Contributed)

After an initial proposal to fill one building of a three-tower Leon Avenue development with short-term rentals failed, the developer is bringing the massive project back to Kelowna city council — with some tweaks to the operating model.

Developer Anthony Beyrouti, owner of ticket reseller VenueKings.com, is again bringing the matter to council, now with all 650 condo units across the three structures proposed to be residential. Fifty of those condos will be three-bedroom units.

At the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street, the towers would stand at 24, 28 and 42 storeys, the largest of which would be the tallest building in the city, if approved. The towers would be connected by a pedestrian bridge, allowing all residents access to a communal parking garage with 727 stalls.

The project would also contain some commercial office space and street-level commercial retail space.

Staff are recommending support for the project as it would deliver a significant amount of residential density downtown. Staff also mentioned the city’s growth strategy, anticipated to result in “tens of thousands” more people moving to Kelowna in the coming decades and that the focus of that growth is in the downtown area.

“The project should help lead revitalization efforts along the Leon Avenue corridor and hopefully will trigger further positive investment and redevelopment.”

Council will consider the development at its Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting.

