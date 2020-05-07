Mill Creek flooding near Ethel Street. Twitter. Residents of Capri Gardens sandbag around their building. Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News.

Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents living along Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are affected by the flooding

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

Residents living in an apartment on Pacific Court say police and fire crews arrived at the building about midnight, but that it wasn’t enough time to notify those living in the building that Mill Creek had flooded.

One resident of Capri Gardens said it was 2 a.m. that emergency crews knocked on their door telling them their building was flooded with water.

“Insurance won’t cover this because it flooded last year and in 2017,” said one man.

Water has substantially subsided around Pacific Court since midnight, however sandbags remain in place.

A resident living on Lindahl Street said, the flooding was no where near as bad as years past, however overnight flooding fell on the same day as two years ago.

ORIGINAL:

Mill Creek burst its banks Wednesday night causing localized flooding in a residential neighbourhood in Kelowna.

Apartments and homes along Sutherland Road, Pacific Court and Ethel Street are affected.

Residents have been sandbagging Thursday morning, as they work to control the water.

This area around Mill Creek is notorious for flooding. In 2017 , evacuation orders were put into place for some 90 multi-family units, four single-family homes, and one commercial property in Kelowna.

There is currently no evacuation order from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations although there are some reports people were forced out of their homes overnight.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

