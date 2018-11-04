Ministry of Education says new secondary school in West Kelowna top priority

The Ministry says School District #23 has included the school in their 5 year capital plan

The Ministry of Education has identified West Kelowna’s new school site and secondary school a top priority.

School District #23 (central Okanagan) has included the plans in their five year capital plan.

No further detail was provided in the letter that addressed the discussion, Minister of Education, Rob Fleming and then West Kelowna Mayor, Doug Findlater had during the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention in Sept.

“We remain committed to continuing to work with your local board of education on the long-term planning of education programs and associated facilities,” writes Fleming.

Findlater met with Fleming to seek support for the expedited development of a second Westside secondary school.

With an average growth of 1.95 per cent since 2006 in area communities, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, the student population is forecasted to increase by 1,122 students by 2027. This presents a capacity issue for the only secondary school on the Westside, Mt. Boucherie Senior Secondary.

“Minister Fleming heard our plea for capital funding for a new senior secondary school. He said the numbers were certainly there,” said Findlater after the meeting. “He also said that School District 23 has a very good reputation for these kinds of planning projects which I am pleased to note.”

The new West Kelowna Council will meet Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. to review the letter.

