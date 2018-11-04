Ministry of Education says new secondary school in West Kelowna top priority

The Ministry says School District #23 has included the school in their 5 year capital plan

Contributed

The Ministry of Education has identified West Kelowna’s new school site and secondary school a top priority.

School District #23 (central Okanagan) has included the plans in their five year capital plan.

No further detail was provided in the letter that addressed the discussion, Minister of Education, Rob Fleming and then West Kelowna Mayor, Doug Findlater had during the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention in Sept.

“We remain committed to continuing to work with your local board of education on the long-term planning of education programs and associated facilities,” writes Fleming.

Findlater met with Fleming to seek support for the expedited development of a second Westside secondary school.

RELATED: Review of West Kelowna RCMP resources promised

With an average growth of 1.95 per cent since 2006 in area communities, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, the student population is forecasted to increase by 1,122 students by 2027. This presents a capacity issue for the only secondary school on the Westside, Mt. Boucherie Senior Secondary.

“Minister Fleming heard our plea for capital funding for a new senior secondary school. He said the numbers were certainly there,” said Findlater after the meeting. “He also said that School District 23 has a very good reputation for these kinds of planning projects which I am pleased to note.”

The new West Kelowna Council will meet Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. to review the letter.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna family fight for son’s future
Next story
Okanagan conservation officer urges against feeding bears

Just Posted

Ministry of Education says new secondary school in West Kelowna top priority

The Ministry says School District #23 has included the school in their 5 year capital plan

Review of West Kelowna RCMP resources promised

Following the UBCM meetings in Sept. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has sent a letter

West Kelowna family fight for son’s future

Benjamin Weller was diagnosed with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy at six months old

Joe Rich Fire Rescue to hold 14th annual food bank drive

The drive will take place Nov. 18

Cannabis and mental health to be discussed in Okanagan College speaker series

The talk will take place Nov. 13

Find me my furever home

Several cats that were surrendered to the BC SPCA are available for adoption

Okanagan conservation officer urges against feeding bears

Violating the Wildlife Act can lead to fines of up to $575

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

B.C. town residents attempt to lasso wired deer

A distressed deer who has made numerous out-of-focus appearances on Facebook in… Continue reading

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Most Read