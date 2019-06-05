Image: Laryn Gilmour - Collision between truck and moped on Gordon Drive

Minor crash between moped and truck in Kelowna

The incident occured at Gordon Drive and Schafer Road just before 4 p.m.

The rider of a moped is uninjured after being colliding with a truck the intersection of Gordon Drive and Schafer Road.

According to Acting Fire Captain Lee Fenton, a teenage girl was riding the moped when there was a minor collision with a black Tundra truck, just before 4 p.m.

No tickets were issued to either the teen or the driver of the truck. However, both parties were at fault in the collision.

The intersection was blocked while emergency crews remained on scene, which has since been cleared.

