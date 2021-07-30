More Kelowna bars close after regional COVID-19 outbreak

Several establishments have announced closures through the long weekend

Add Friends of Dorothy to the growing list of restaurants voluntarily shutting down due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Okanagan.

The lounge is closing its doors as of July 30, with a tentative reopening date of Aug. 5.

“We are so grateful for our Dorothy’s community, we appreciate your understanding & patience, as well as your support,” Friends of Dorothy wrote in an Instagram post.

Central Kitchen and Bar announced a closure earlier this week and has now extended it through Aug. 8.

“While this is clearly not the outcome we were looking for, it is imperative that our staff has the time they need to fully recover and that we can ensure our restaurant is ready to safely welcome back our beloved community Monday, August 9,” Central wrote in an update on its Instagram.

BNA Brewing and Skinny Dukes will also remain closed through the long weekend.

Mount Boucherie Winery closed its doors earlier this week but reopened on Thursday. Train Station Pub and Midtown Station have also reopened after shutting down Tuesday.

Health officials announced new, localized COVID-19 restrictions for the Central Okanagan on Wednesday, as cases surged in the area, including the reintroduction of mandatory masking indoors.

