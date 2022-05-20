A proposed hotel and commercial spaces were originally planned for the site. (Photo/Google Maps)

More parking proposed for Pandosy near Kelowna General Hospital

Plans have been submitted to the city for a 130-spot parking lot at 2169 Pandosy Street

It could soon be a little easier to find parking near Kelowna General Hospital.

Plans have been submitted to the city for a 130-spot parking lot at 2169 Pandosy Street, kitty-corner to the hospital, and next to the hospital laboratory building. Interior Health bought the property in February 2021 for approximately $10 million.

A proposed mixed-use facility for the site was voted down by city council in June 2020. It included a five-storey hotel with a parkade.

Council took issue with the parkade size and additional height variances that the applicant had asked for. Several people in the community also opposed the project at a public hearing.

