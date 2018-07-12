Motorbike allegedly hit by truck in West Kelowna

A motorbiker was taken to hospital with serious injury

A motorbike rider is being transported to hospital after his bike was apparently rear-ended by a truck.

According to witnesses the bike was hit on Old Okanagan Highway near Shamrock drive, just after 4 p.m.

The man on the bike appeared to be badly injured, said those on scene.

RELATED: Dump truck tips over in West Kelowna

Old Okanagan Highway is closed in both directions while emergency crews are on scene.

The rider was checked over by BC Ambulance before being rushed to the emergency room.

It’s unclear what happened to the driver of the truck or if they were injured.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.