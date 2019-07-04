Motorbike and car collide in Kelowna

The motorbike rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

A motorbike rider is recovering after colliding with a vehicle near the intersection of Gerstmar Road and Gaggin Road, Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area about 10 p.m. after a black Harley Davidson crashed into the front passenger side of a green Subaru Outback that had been making a right hand turn onto Gaggin Road.

According got Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey it is believed that the motorcyclist was unable to stop safely behind the Subaru, and the rider veered to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist, a Kelowna woman in her 40’s, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

