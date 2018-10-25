Mounties detain alleged drug impaired driver involved in Kelowna hit and run

Suspect vehicle veered into the centre median of the highway and further collided with a tree

Emergency crews were kept very busy early Wednesday evening, after two consecutive and related motor vehicle collisions stalled traffic along Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) between Gordon Drive and Chandler Street in Kelowna.

On Oct.24 at 6:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP general duty and municipal traffic sections responded to a report of a hit and run collision in the intersection of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue. Police were told that a blue Dodge Calibre had been northbound on Gordon Drive when it was struck in the intersection by a southbound silver Toyota Corolla.

“The driver of the Toyota sedan allegedly failed to stop or remain at the scene of the crash and fled eastbound along Harvey Avenue,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

READ ALSO: SKETCH OF WANTED MAN RELEASED

“A short distance away, the already damaged hit and run suspect vehicle veered into the centre median of the highway and further collided with a tree, before it came to final rest in the centre lane of the eastbound lanes.”

Due to the extent of the damages, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Corolla had to be extracted from his motor vehicle by the Kelowna Fire Department.

“During their interaction with the driver at the scene, specially trained investigators of the RCMP detected symptoms of suspected drug impairment. As a result, a demand was made which required the driver to submit to a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation,” said O’Donaghey.

The driver of the Toyota, a 47-year-old Kelowna man, was later released from police custody. He now faces a number of potential impaired driving related criminal charges.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Caliber each sustained minor non-life threatening injuries, and were medically assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics of the BC Ambulance Service. The driver was later transported to hospital as a pre-caution.

Collision investigators of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section are asking additional witnesses to come forward. If you witnessed either crash and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neighbours rescue Hedley couple from restaurant engulfed in flames
Next story
Okanagan feral kittens rescued from “certain death” now in foster care

Just Posted

Mounties detain alleged drug impaired driver involved in Kelowna hit and run

Suspect vehicle veered into the centre median of the highway and further collided with a tree

Rutland pegged as ideal site for Indigenous children preschool

Two schools looked at to house Urban Aboriginal Head Start Preschool program

Berry: Lake Country’s ward system isn’t working

What worked in 1998, has changed in 2018

Kelowna and West Kelowna election winners confirmed

New city councils to be sworn in in both cities Nov. 5 and 6 respectively.

Okanagan College Foundation executive director stepping down

Kathy Butler ready to retire after 17 years heading up foundation

Okanagan feral kittens rescued from “certain death” now in foster care

Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

Neighbours rescue Hedley couple from restaurant engulfed in flames

Fire destroys historic Hitching Post restaurant in Hedley

More explosive packages sent to DeNiro and former Vice-President Biden

None of the bombs detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Deleware, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Penticton’s mayor-elect already under scrutiny

When does a handshake become campaigning?

Most Read