Music, comedy, golf and more: What to do around Kelowna this long weekend

September already?

Labour Day weekend is here, the kids are back in school next week, and despite the hot weather, fall is just around the corner.

But don’t worry – there’s plenty of opportunities in Kelowna to take advantage of the last long weekend of the summer.

Denim on the Diamond is back for another two-day festival over at King Stadium from Sept. 2-3, boasting headline music acts like The Reklaws, Matt Maeson, and JJ Wilde. Tickets can be found denimonthediamond.com.

The Kelowna Fringe Festival continues until Sept. 4, with a diverse range of acts chosen through a lottery system, playing throughout venues across the city. Find the schedule here.

The GolfBC Championship is heating up for the final rounds! Head over to Gallagher’s Canyon to watch some quality golf from the best on PGA Tour Canada. It’s free.

Want to take a stroll through pop art history? There’s still time to check out the ‘From Warhol to Banksy’ exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery, showcasing 75 works from those that made the medium famous.

There is still time to get your summer-fresh veggies! The Kelowna Farmers’ Market, located at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield, is open until October.

Fiddling in Rutland! Fiddlefest 2022 is going down at Rutland Centennial Hall on Sept. 2 and 3, featuring everything from dancing, to concerts, and even workshops.

