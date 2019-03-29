Namaste: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

Summit Yoga BC is hosting free yoga classes after beach cleanups in Peachland and West Kelowna

Get in tune with nature by cleaning up and Peachland’s and West Kelowna’s beaches before perfecting your downward facing dog yoga pose.

Summit Yoga BC is hosting West Kelowna and Peachland waterfront cleanup events to ensure the protection of Okanagan Wildlife, the company said in its Facebook post.

READ MORE: Surf’s down? Try Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga

Peachland’s takes place next Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. in front of Bliss Bakery. Garbage equipment is provided by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

“This class will be led by Vika Bradford of Summit Yoga BC, and will be open to all levels. This event is free and on a volunteer basis. We are open to donations: 50 per cent of the proceeds will go to our chosen charity Nature Trust BC and 50 per cent will go back into SYBC to keep running events like this,” the post said.

READ MORE: ‘We’re all in this together’: Okanagan yoga studio initiative warms those in need

After the cleanup, the Vinyasa Flow yoga class will be held at Harbour House Yoga.

To sign up for the class in advance, which is recommended, visit eventbrite.com.

READ MORE: Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

West Kelowna’s beach cleanup will be held May 5 at 1:30 p.m. The yoga class will be held afterwards from 4 to 5 p.m. at The Hot Box West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Yoga and understanding two key elements of Penticton Recovery Day

READ MORE: Kelowna mom to be remembered with candlelit restorative yoga session

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.