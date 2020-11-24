New COVID-19 protocols temporarily close Okanagan theatres

Kelowna Cineplex and Landmark 10 are part of the latest health regulations in limiting events

Okanagan residents will have to revert back to surfing Netflix, as local cinema screenings have been put on hold once again amid the latest COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all B.C. theatres closed until further notice, to limit large gatherings and reduce the spread of the virus.

In Kelowna, Orchard Plaza Cineplex as well Landmark Grand 10 has closed its doors. West Kelowna’s Landmark Cinema 8 Xtreme has closed its doors effective Tuesday, Nov. 24. For details regarding ticket refunds click here.

“At this time the closure is expected to last two weeks, we wish to thank all our wonderful patrons for your continued support and we hope to welcome you back Monday, Dec. 7,” Vernon Town Cinema management said Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The anticipated Nov. 26 debut of Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon and by local Mitchell Vanlerberg, will be rescheduled.

Galaxy Cinemas is still trying to determine if it can continue to offer Skip the Dishes.

“Not only can you get movie rental codes from Skip to use on the Cineplex store, you can also enjoy your favorite popcorn, drinks and candy from the comfort and safety of your own homes,” Galaxy manager Ashleigh Porter said.

The curtain is also closing on some upcoming events, for now.

The Powerhouse Theatre’s Dec. 3 to 10 performances of A Night of One Acts have been postponed with new dates to be announced. Ticket sales for the theatre’s A Christmas Carol have also been suspended until Dec. 8.

The curtain has also closed on activity at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“With the current B.C. wide restrictions, we are on recording hiatus for two weeks,” the theatre said. “Two weeks cannot go by fast enough! Masks on and stay safe everyone!”

In Lake Country, the Nov. 20 Sycamore String Quartet dual performances and Nov. 28 Jill Barber shows at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre are postponed. Mike Delamont’s Nov. 29 comedy show has been cancelled at Creekside.

“The bad is that people don’t get to have a socially distanced laugh in a stressful time and I don’t get to make any money for the 15 cancelled shows,” said Delamont, who recently performed in Vernon and thoroughly enjoyed the intimate 50-person gathering with the audience seated on stage.

“The good is that this is the absolute right thing to do. Trying to lessen the devastation of this second wave is priority one and I am so thankful to Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial health authority for making the right call. This is the right thing to do and if theatres shutting and shows getting cancelled across the province means less folks get COVID, it will be worth it.”

