New fire northeast of Kelowna’s Big White

A new wildfire has sparked northeast of Big White.
The new blaze was discovered today (Sept. 14) and is currently estimated at 0.04 hectares in size.
The cause at this time is unknown.
The cause is unknown
A new wildfire has sparked northeast of Big White.
The new blaze was discovered today (Sept. 14) and is currently estimated at 0.04 hectares in size.
The cause at this time is unknown.
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.