New Kelowna fitness studio takes unique approach to resistance training

Clara Jasinski is the head trainer and studio manager of Evolved Studios in Kelowna. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

A new Kelowna fitness studio is putting stereotypical workouts aside and focusing on a new approach to full-body resistance training.

Evolved Studios, located on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna opened three weeks ago and is one of five studios across Alberta and B.C.

The franchise has a different concept of exercising than most are used to. It believes in meaningful exercise, but that less is more. Evolved’s clients are put through full-body resistance training, working for every single muscle group in a matter of 15 minutes to achieve a healthier body.

“Evolved has been wanting to open in Kelowna for some time as it’s a very healthy-minded community,” said Clara Jasinski, head trainer and studio manager of Evolved Studios in Kelowna.

“Kelowna has been very welcoming every step of the way. There’s great community spirit here.”

The studio is made up of five medical-grade machines that allow for compound movements, which work more than one joint and muscle at a time, a foreign workout to many who join.

“It’s time under tension protocol, so we’re able to load your muscles very intensely, but most importantly very safely,” said Jasinski.

“(Clients) remove all momentum and lift heavy weights very slowly until they hit the wall, also known as ‘momentary muscular failure’. So, it’s very uncomfortable, but you need a coach there to guide you through it, to get you to that uncomfortable spot.”

Trainers will ensure clients’ form is perfect and will also time them for that momentary muscle failure under two minutes per machine. Clients will complete all five machines in 15 minutes, leaving them feeling satisfied after their intensity, but low-impact workout. Five to 10 days is needed for recovery time to ensure the client can come back and complete the same workout just as well, or even a bit more intense.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Keith Martin wins PGA of BC Championship

Evolved Studios Kelowna works with clients of all ages from 12 years old to 95-years-old in one-on-one sessions in a private room. Evolved is best suited for the aging female or male as Jasinksi said the human body begins to deteriorate after the age of 30.

The studio also has its fair share of success stories. Most recently, Jasinski said Evolved helped a lady with osteoporosis increase her bone density by 10 per cent in one year, increasing her mobility and overall health.

“I was also working with an 87-year-old in Calgary and she had high blood pressure, high glucose levels and limited range emotion overhead,” said Jasinski.

”Now, all of her health markers have increased and she’s doing shoulder press, lifting weights over head.

But, Evolved also celebrates small wins as well, such as putting on shoes without gasping or increasing air capacity for hiking. The studio’s primary focus is about improving quality, rather than focusing on body aesthetic.

Evolved Kelowna has been open for three weeks and is offering a free session to anyone who is interested in its program. To book your free consultation, click here.

READ MORE: Firefighters dominate West Kelowna city staff $100,000 salary club

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter