New lawyer for man charged in West Kelowna killing

A West Kelowna man set to stand trial for murder next summer has changed lawyers.

  • Nov. 5, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Cheryl Wierda

A West Kelowna man set to stand trial for murder next summer has changed lawyers.

On Monday, the court heard that Kevin Costin’s lawyer, Clarke Burnett, has withdrawn from the case and that he will now be represented by Jordan Watt.

“It’s our hope that the trial date remains as fixed,” said Crown counsel Colin Forsyth.

READ ALSO: WEST KELOWNA MAN TO STAND TRIAL FOR MURDER, ARSON

Costin, who is in his late 50s, is scheduled to stand trial in July for the second degree murder of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan. He is also charged with arson and indignity to human remains.

Budiongan was found dead inside her Boucherie Road home on Nov. 4, 2015 after firefighters were called to a put out a blaze in the home. Her death was determined to be a homicide in March 2016 and Costin was arrested in May 2017.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 22, 2019 and last for four weeks.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents
Next story
John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Just Posted

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

New lawyer for man charged in West Kelowna killing

A West Kelowna man set to stand trial for murder next summer has changed lawyers.

Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Michael Bonin

One of the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin has had the charge against him reduced.

UBC Okanagan study evaluates virtual educational care

The study looks to bring the healthcare mountain to the patient

Field Of Crosses in Kelowna marks 100th anniversary of signing of armistice

Rotary, Legion head up memorial project for fallen heroes

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Man sentenced for role in Kamloops’ largest meth lab

Ikbal Shah is sentenced to three years in prison for his part in the 2015 bust of a so-called crystal meth superlab

Cops looking for man who exposed himself to child

Incident happened near Parkway Elementary in Penticton

Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents

One year ago John Stark broke into two homes and stabbed two different home owners in Kamloops

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Most Read