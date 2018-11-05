New lawyer for man charged in West Kelowna killing

A West Kelowna man set to stand trial for murder next summer has changed lawyers.

Cheryl Wierda

On Monday, the court heard that Kevin Costin’s lawyer, Clarke Burnett, has withdrawn from the case and that he will now be represented by Jordan Watt.

“It’s our hope that the trial date remains as fixed,” said Crown counsel Colin Forsyth.

READ ALSO: WEST KELOWNA MAN TO STAND TRIAL FOR MURDER, ARSON

Costin, who is in his late 50s, is scheduled to stand trial in July for the second degree murder of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan. He is also charged with arson and indignity to human remains.

Budiongan was found dead inside her Boucherie Road home on Nov. 4, 2015 after firefighters were called to a put out a blaze in the home. Her death was determined to be a homicide in March 2016 and Costin was arrested in May 2017.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 22, 2019 and last for four weeks.

