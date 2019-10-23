A rendering of the proposed development. (Worman Homes)

New plans submitted for former Art Knapp site in Kelowna

Art Knapp was located at 1994 Springfield Road for almost 35 years

New plans have been submitted to the City of Kelowna for development at the former site of Art Knapps.

Art Knapp was located at 1994 Springfield Road for almost 35 years before moving to its current location on Benvoulin Road.

The new development will be mixed-use, featuring four buildings. The buildings will contain 26,600 square feet of retail space, 26,900 square feet of office space and 96 apartment rental units.

“The concept with the multiple buildings is to create a vibrant, open and walkable development,” wrote Worman Homes in its submission to the city.

“Using smaller footprint buildings and allowing pedestrians and traffic to flow through the site creates a more welcoming and neighbourhood feel.”

No variances are required, but the land will need rezoning before construction starts. As such, there will be a public hearing on the project in the future.

READ MORE: Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

READ MORE: Kelowna receives accolades for accessibility and inclusivity

New plans submitted for former Art Knapp site in Kelowna

Art Knapp was located at 1994 Springfield Road for almost 35 years

