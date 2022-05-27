New trails to Mission Creek Greenway open in Kelowna

RDCO chair Loyal Woolridge addresses the crowd about the trail addition to the Mission Creek Greenway (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

People in Kelowna are now able to enjoy even more trails in the Mission Park Greenway.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan opened two new trails to Greenway on May 27. The 2.3-kilometre expansion runs from the KLO Creek Bridge to Scenic Canyon Regional Park, which offers views of Pinnacle Rock and Layercake Mountain.

“These trails provide opportunities for people to connect with nature and enjoy the benefits of new way-finding signage, trail maps and interpretative information,” said RDCO Chair Loyal Wooldridge. “They will also help address water management and slope stability issues and prevent erosion.”

The new 240-metre Pinnacle trail was also opened to the public.

“We are also belatedly celebrating a quarter century of fundraising work provided by our volunteer partners of the Friends of Mission Creek Society,” said Woolridge. “Now in its 26th year, the Friends have been dedicated to complete the vision of a linear recreational corridor along Mission Creek. The trail now stretches more than 20 kilometres leaving a lasting legacy for years to come.”

These additional trails have been five years in the making. Landslides prevented them from opening in 2017, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

