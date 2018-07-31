Nomination interest begins for Kelowna council

One mayoral and two council potential candidates pick up nomination forms

Three potential candidate for Kelowna council have already picked up their nomination packages at city hall.

City clerk Stephen Fleming confirmed so far incumbent Luck Stack and new candidates Loyal Wooldridge have picked up their papers for council while Robert Schewe has done the same for mayor.

Wooldridge publicly announced his intent this spring to run for council.

The CEO of Loyal Hair and creator the award-winning anti-bullying and empowerment campaign Am Me, Wooldridge said he wants to find a balance between fiscal excellence and social conscience.

“I can use my experience to fuse both a business mind with a social heart,” he said at his campaign announcement gathering in May hosted by Sandhill Wines.

Stack is expected to be joined by the other incumbents who will also seek re-election.

Fleming cautioned that requesting nomination papers does not often equate to who ends up running as a candidate in the fall civic election. But the city does ask whether or not those who pick up the forms want their names released publicly.

He said the city has established a 2018 civic election page on its website and will begin to post the names of confirmed candidates come September as stipulated by B.C. civic election legislation.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is Sept. 14, 4 p.m.

