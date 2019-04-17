Notice on title dismissed for Lake Country hardware store

Lake Country staff are recommending a notice on title be approved for the Ace Hardware store. (Google Maps)

A notice on title that was recommended to be placed on a Lake Country hardware store has been dismissed.

An accessory building was constructed and a trailer placed at the property on Woodsdale Road without valid building permits, according to documents that were presented to council at their April 16 meeting.

“The property owner was sent a letter notifying that a permit was required. Emails were sent to the applicant advising that further information was required to issue the permit. A letter was sent to the property owner advising that the building permit application was to expire in 180 days. The building permit application date has passed and the application has been cancelled,” the documents said.

The building inspector also outlined safety concerns with the structure in the council documents.

“On March 30, the inspector noticed that the roof over the accessory building appeared to be failing. This building is used to display seasonal items and is open to public access. Due to the failing roof structure and the public access, the chief building inspector believes this to be a risk to public safety.

“Sometime between March 30 and April 3, the building was relocated on the property. An inspection and photos of the structures on April 5 show that further work is occurring on the structure without a valid building permit in place,” the documents said.” A notice on the land title will aid with compliance since it may be difficult to obtain a mortgage or sell the property with such a notice.”

Lake Country director of community services Mark Koch said the property owner has made the appropriate steps towards compliance and recommended council disregard the notice.

Council passed staff’s recommendation to dismiss the title without comment.

