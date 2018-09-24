Okanagan College business program compounds opportunites for finance students

Everything is adding up for Okanagan College’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree, which has received a stamp of approval for its finance curriculum from the CFA Institute.

The institute, with investment professional members totalling 150,000 across the globe, administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential – recognized internationally as the standard of certification for investment professionals.

In Sept., the college’s Bachelor of Business Administration – Finance Speciality was accepted for the university affiliation program, meaning the college’s curriculum is closely tied to the practice of investment management that is helpful for students preparing for CFA designation exams.

“Having the CFA designation is a requirement in this day and age for certain jobs, as finance positions are becoming even more competitive,” said Elena Mitropolsky, the Okanagan College professor of finance who worked on articulating the program’s curriculum to CFA requirements. “People often consider whether they want to pursue an MBA or CFA, and while graduate schools can differ in terms of quality of program, the CFA designation is a signal to employers that the individual has met international standards.”

Okanagan College is now one of 32 institutions in Canada that are affiliates of the CFA Institute, and the third in B.C. to be accepted into the program.

The CFA credential covers academic theory, current industry practice as well as ethical and professional standards to provide a strong foundation of advanced investment analysis and real-world portfolio-management skills. In order to qualify for the university affiliate program, the college had to submit course outlines for a variety of finance topics: statistics, economics, ethics, derivatives, investments and investment management, to name a few.

Up to nine scholarships will also be provided to college students who pursue the CFA exams, with the financial award administered by the Okanagan School of Business.

“This seal of approval from the CFA Institute is another marker of excellence for the BBA program at Okanagan College. It also is an excellent example of what our professors do to help students advance in their chosen profession,” said William Gillett, dean of the Okanagan School of Business. “Dedicated bursaries will also support those who choose to pursue their professional CFA credential, which is another great opportunity for our students.”

