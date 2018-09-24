Okanagan College business program compounds opportunites for finance students

The college has recieved Chartered Financial Analysist credentials for finance students

Everything is adding up for Okanagan College’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree, which has received a stamp of approval for its finance curriculum from the CFA Institute.

The institute, with investment professional members totalling 150,000 across the globe, administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential – recognized internationally as the standard of certification for investment professionals.

In Sept., the college’s Bachelor of Business Administration – Finance Speciality was accepted for the university affiliation program, meaning the college’s curriculum is closely tied to the practice of investment management that is helpful for students preparing for CFA designation exams.

“Having the CFA designation is a requirement in this day and age for certain jobs, as finance positions are becoming even more competitive,” said Elena Mitropolsky, the Okanagan College professor of finance who worked on articulating the program’s curriculum to CFA requirements. “People often consider whether they want to pursue an MBA or CFA, and while graduate schools can differ in terms of quality of program, the CFA designation is a signal to employers that the individual has met international standards.”

RELATED: Okanagan artist donates painting to Okanagan College

Okanagan College is now one of 32 institutions in Canada that are affiliates of the CFA Institute, and the third in B.C. to be accepted into the program.

The CFA credential covers academic theory, current industry practice as well as ethical and professional standards to provide a strong foundation of advanced investment analysis and real-world portfolio-management skills. In order to qualify for the university affiliate program, the college had to submit course outlines for a variety of finance topics: statistics, economics, ethics, derivatives, investments and investment management, to name a few.

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna 10th Annual Youth Exhibition Powwow marked with Eagle Staff

Up to nine scholarships will also be provided to college students who pursue the CFA exams, with the financial award administered by the Okanagan School of Business.

“This seal of approval from the CFA Institute is another marker of excellence for the BBA program at Okanagan College. It also is an excellent example of what our professors do to help students advance in their chosen profession,” said William Gillett, dean of the Okanagan School of Business. “Dedicated bursaries will also support those who choose to pursue their professional CFA credential, which is another great opportunity for our students.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Just Posted

Okanagan College business program compounds opportunites for finance students

The college has recieved Chartered Financial Analysist credentials for finance students

Kelowna torchbearers announced for Canada Games

The torch will be passed to Kelowna Nov. 30

Kelowna RCMP issue tickets during Hells Angels annual Poker Run

The 90 participants were held up in Glenmore

Kelowna’s Little Owl Academy recieved award of excellence

They are one of the recipients of the Child Care Award of Excellence from the B.C. government.

Triple O’s hosts their nineth annual KidSport Day fundraiser

A ‘Stadium Burger’ has been created for the event

Weekday weather update

A look at your Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather for Sept. 24

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

New arts council formed in Lake Country

Get to Know Us Extravaganza is Sept. 29

Don’t feed birds in the parking lot

Vernon wildlife control services owner says feeding ducks and geese, or any wildlife, is bad

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

Luxury Airbnb faces regional district scorn

An Okangan property owner is accused of performing renovations, renting the chalet without proper permits

Most Read