Okanagan College celebrates indigenous culture with powwow at Kelowna campus

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today

Okanagan College is celebrating indigenous culture at its Kelowna campus today by hosting the 11th Annual Youth Exhibition Powwow.

The event takes place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today in the college’s courtyard and will feature a free lunch and several fun activities.

“One of our key directions at Okanagan College is working with and learning from the indigenous community,” said college president Jim Hamilton.

“The powwow supports indigenization at the college and continues to be one of the most meaningful and well-attended events we have to celebrate Indigenous knowledge and culture on campus.”

The College has one of the fastest-growing rates of Aboriginal student participation of any post-secondary institution in B.C. In 2018, the College provided educational programming to more than 1,800 Aboriginal students.

