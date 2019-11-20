Okanagan College elects new president, vice-president

Gloria Morgan (left) was recently elected as the president of Okanagan College’s board of govenors, while Juliette Cunningham was elected vice president. (Submitted photo)

Okanagan College’s board of governors recently elected a new chair and vice chair.

Gloria Morgan was elected chair, following the resignation of Chris Derickson, who left the position after he was elected Chief of the Westbank First Nation. Juliette Cunningham was elected as vice chair to replace Morgan.

“I’m looking forward to serving in this role,” said Morgan, in a press release.

“With a new building and new programs about to come on stream, and work beginning on our next strategic plan, Okanagan College is at an exciting juncture.”

Morgan was Chief of the Splatsin Indian Band from 2001 to 2005. She is also a former president of the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the RCMP’s E Division Aboriginal Advisory Committee.

She has also served on the board of the Provincial Community Co-ordination for Women’s Safety and was the 2016 recipient of the Community Leader Awards – Community Builder award for the North Okanagan. Morgan has been on the Board of Governors since 2016.

READ MORE: Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

READ MORE: Okanagan school districts receive thousands for trades programs

Juliette Cunningham is a former Vernon city councillor, as well as vice-chair of the Regional District of the North Okanagan and vice-chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

According to the press release, she is also a business owner with an extensive history of working with non-profit boards such as the Women’s Centre, Junction Literacy, People Place, Museum and the Early Years Council. Cunnigham was also named Vernon’s 2016 Woman of the Year by Vernon Women in Business.

Derickson resigned from his position on Tuesday because his new position as Chief for Westbank First Nation warrants more attention than he can offer.

“I’ve learned much in my years serving on the college board, including what a vital role the college plays in the cultural and economic fabric of this region. I look forward to building on the already-strong relations between OC and the Westbank First Nation,” said Derickson.