Okanagan College Foundation awards aspiring nurse

The student described the awards as a ‘tremendous relief’

Jenna Kellerman recently wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and B.C. Premier John Horgan to highlight the challenges for people living in poverty.

Prior to starting upgrading at Okanagan College, Kellerman, a single mother of four boys, would never have dreamed she’d be advocating on issues to government leaders.

“Going back to school has given me the confidence and the voice to speak up,” said Kellerman. “It’s made me think from a different point of view. I’m not scared to speak up anymore, I am maturing as a person and finding my voice.”

Kellerman is currently completing upgrading in order to pursue her dream career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. While in the past, Kellerman wouldn’t describe herself as doing well in school, she’s worked hard to achieve high grades and set an example for her sons.

Her hard work is paying off in more ways than one. Kellerman is being recognized with two awards from the Okanagan College Foundation.

RELATED: Okanagan College hosting reconciliation themed conference

“It’s such an honour to receive these awards and a tremendous relief,” said Kellerman.“These awards will go a long way in helping me pay for my education.”

She says one of the awards brought her to tears when she learned it came from professors at the college.

Kellerman is one of 385 students who will be receiving scholarships and bursaries at three awards receptions hosted by Okanagan College. The first event takes place tonight in Penticton, followed by Vernon Nov. 15 and Kelowna Nov. 22.

RELATED: New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

The award reception is an opportunity for people in the community who set up scholarships to meet the students and learn first-hand how the financial support is helping them succeed in school.

In total, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to Okanagan College students.

“Community support means a great deal to our students and our institution,” said Jim Hamilton, Okanagan College president“Awards open doors for students and recognize their hard work and achievements. The support is also a signal of the value our communities place on a skilled workforce and how they are willing to invest in the leaders of tomorrow. We are grateful for the support.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops police search for robbery suspect

Just Posted

Okanagan College Foundation awards aspiring nurse

The student described the awards as a ‘tremendous relief’

Kelowna Rockets lose in overtime to Prince George

The Rockets conclude their six game road trip this weekend in Alberta

Kelowna students leave the classroom for the workforce

Wednesday was National Take Our Kids to Work Day

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

West Kelowna baker dies

Peter Klein baked the annual Westside Daze Canada Day cake

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Kamloops police search for robbery suspect

Kamloops elementary school placed on hold and secure protocol while police search area

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Event planned to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women in Keremeos

Event to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls happening in Keremeos Nov. 21

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

North Okanagan assistant fire chief faces unlicensed firearm charges

Stephen Hidasi will appear next Dec. 6

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Most Read