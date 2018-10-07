Okanagan College gives students chance to win $5,000 toward tuition

Learning about your future options could pay off, quite literally, at Okanagan College.

The College’s 37th annual Career Fair is set for Nov. 4 at the Kelowna campus, offering high school and post-secondary students the opportunity to explore potential career paths and connect with employers.

For students considering an academic, apprenticeship or vocational program at Okanagan College, there is extra incentive to stop in: anyone who attends Career Fair can be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition voucher.

Kelowna Secondary School student Braeden Lambert was the Tuition Giveaway winner in 2017 after spending the day at Career Fair researching the College’s Bachelor of Business degree program.

“It totally took me by surprise when I got the phone call telling me I won the tuition money – I felt like I won the lottery or something,” said Lambert. “It’s given me the freedom of time to focus on studying, and I can use that money on courses in the summer to get that extra foot in the door for the coming year.”

The College’s Career Fair is one of the Interior’s longest-running fairs that attracts hundreds of prospective students every year. Attendees are treated to post-secondary preparatory seminars, tours, activities, program information and draw prizes. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelowna campus, 1000 KLO Road.

“Students interested in post-secondary options tend to explore programs, chat with recruiters and advisors to have questions answered, and tour classrooms. Career Fair offers all of this, in addition to the opportunity to connect with College instructors,” said Inga Wheeler, associate registrar. “The entry for the Tuition Giveaway is icing on the cake.”

Students and parents can learn the top 15 points they should know before starting post-secondary at the Freshman 15 Seminar in the S104 Lecture Theatre at 1 p.m. Topics will include terminology, accessing scholarships and bursaries, applying for student loans, the application process, and important student services.

Anyone who takes an official tour, attends a recruitment event like Career Fair or connects with a recruitment team member will receive an entry to the contest. The winner will be chosen on May 16, and they will receive a voucher covering fall and winter semester tuition fees up to $5,000. Conditions apply for the Tuition Giveaway draw, and are available online: okanagan.bc.ca/tuitiongiveaway

