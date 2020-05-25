Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program

With a beautiful landscape of the Columbia Mountains and year-long tourism operators and activities, Revelstoke offers a great place to start a career in the tourism industry.

On May 27, 2020, prospective students can attend a virtual information session to learn more about Okanagan College’s Tourism Management diploma.

The program, which debuted last year, is set for a September start at the College’s Revelstoke Centre and combines hands-on learning in the tourism sector with applied business courses.

The virtual information session offers an inside look at the program: from scheduling to course offerings, transfer options and co-op components. College admissions counselors and financial aid advisors will lead the presentation, sharing what students can expect come September in addition to modified delivery in light of COVID-19.

“The Tourism Management diploma is a fantastic option for those looking to gain practical and hands-on experience to advance in this industry,” said Danielle Tighe, manager of OC’s Revelstoke Centre.

“Revelstoke is home to world-class tourism employers who, from the very beginning, have helped us create and offer a program that is truly geared toward training the skilled tourism managers and workers desperately needed in this sector.”

READ MORE: Power knocked out for 1,700 Lake Country residents

According to the College, British Columbia’s tourism industry accounts for more than $20.5 billion in provincial revenue, employing over 161,500 people. Home to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, the most skiable vertical in North America, Revelstoke is known for being an outdoor enthusiasts’ destination.

Even amidst COVID-19, associate dean of the School of Business and Director of Food, Wine and Tourism at Okanagan College, Jonathan Rouse, said there’s never been a better time to enroll in the program.

“We can see the anticipation from our industry partners for skilled workers despite the slowdown from the pandemic,” he says. “The sector needs creative and dynamic talent, and right now is a great time to be training to jump back into the sector when it’s roaring back to life.”

To register for the May 27 virtual information session, click here. To learn more about the Tourism Management diploma program, including start dates, course offerings and program outlines, click here.

READ MORE: ChargerQuest expands its EV charging network into Kelowna

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter