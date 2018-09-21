Okanagan College students given the chance to learn more about municipal election

The students’ union will hold an all candidates

The Okanagan College Students’ Union is getting into the swing of election season.

It will hold a city council and mayoral candidate event at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.9 in the Centre for Learning Atrium.

READ MORE: HERE ARE YOUR CANDIDATES

They’re inviting college students to go in, meet their local city council candidates and learn about election issues and enjoy get some yummy snacks and free coffee from the student union.

Most Read