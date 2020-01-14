Okanagan dog owners reminded to renew license

Residents can now use the My Dog Matters app for a faster process

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding dog owners to renew their licenses for 2020.

More than 4,000 renewal notices have been placed in the mail for the Central Okanagan and more than 11,000 are being emailed to owners.

Residents who purchase a new license before Feb. 29 can save $20 off regular license fees starting Mar. 1.

Using the My Dog Matters App makes the process much easier, but the license can also be purchased online through the RDCO website or in person.

Licensing fees, details and purchase locations can be found at rdco.com/dogs.

