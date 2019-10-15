Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna

The keynote will be delivered by Dr. Connie Evans, an international leader in stem cell research. (Submitted)

Accelerate Okanagan, BC Cancer, Interior Health, and The University of British Columbia will join forces to host an annual forum on the future of health on Oct. 18.

The inaugural Future of Health Forum will be focused on cancer care and foster connections and the exchange of ideas around research and innovation in cancer care. The schedule of events for the forum follows the patient’s journey from preventing and detecting the disease, through diagnosis and treatment, to finding ways to support survivors and a patient’s quality of life.

The keynote will be delivered by Dr. Connie Evans, an international leader in stem cell research and winner of the prestigious 2019 Canada Gairdner Wightman Award for her discoveries and advocacy for early-career scientists and women in science.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Eaves has demonstrated outstanding national and international leadership,” said Brea Lake, CEO at Accelerate Okanagan.

“The cross-functional nature of her work with the Terry Fox Laboratory, BC Cancer, Canadian Stem Cell Network, UBC, the National Cancer Institute of Canada and Canadian Breast Cancer Research Alliance is such an inspiring example of what it means to collaborate and spark innovation.”

Eaves is also a professor of Medical Genetics at the University of British Columbia and a distinguished scientist in the Terry Fox Laboratory at BC Cancer, which she founded in 1981.

The forum will be held at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Oct. 18.

