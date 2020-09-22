Fall in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

The autumn equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere on Sept. 22

For many, today’s fall equinox marks the end of summer, but according to Environment Canada, Okanagan residents may be spoiled with warmer than average temperatures next week.

A system is moving towards British Columbia this week, with periodic showers anticipated for the Interior until Sunday.

“For us here in the Interior we’re looking at showers for Wednesday night into Thursday, then there’s another system for Saturday into Sunday,” said Doug Lunquist, meteorologist, Environment Canada.

“There’s kind of a wet pattern for the next five days there.”

Looking ahead to early next week, Lunquist said he expects a ridge high-pressure building back over the Okanagan.

“It’s already going to be near October, so the day time highs can get to 30 degrees, but we could head into the low 20s as well.”

According to Environment Canada, the average temperature for this time of year is around 17 or 18 C. While many still consider the Sept. 22, fall equinox to be the first day of fall, Lunquist notes it is meteorologically more logical to consider Sept. 1 as the starting date rather than the astronomical date of the equinox.

“In Canada, it makes more sense than almost anywhere in the world because if you look at the Yukon, it’s snowing already in September, you can’t call that summer, where June is hot and scorching. So, it’s a way better definition for Canada.”

