This month, Kelowna has been ranked as the seventh most expensive rental market in Canada.

The report recently released by PadMapper analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings last month to examine rent prices across the 26 largest cities in the country, according to PadMapper.

One and two bedroom units are settling at medians of $1,130 and $1,600.

From this time last year, the price of one bedroom unit is up 15 per cent.

The full report can be found online.