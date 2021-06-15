Outdoor watering restrictions return to RDCO for the season

Customers who use water systems operated by the regional district will be affected

Outdoor watering restrictions are back for the season for a number of residents in the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

Starting on Wednesday (June 16), the stage two watering restrictions will be in effect for residents using the water systems operated by the regional district in Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore.

Every year from June 16 to September 15, residents using the RDCO system can only irrigate over two days each week.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday. Those with odd number addresses may only water outdoors on Sunday and Wednesday.

“Given the drier than normal conditions this year and severe drought designation by Agriculture Canada, if you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water,” Smith said.

“By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.”

Customers who have automated sprinklers are asked to only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those who use manual irrigation are asked to restrict water use between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. and midnight on their allotted watering day.

Stage two restrictions will ease starting on September 16, which will allow customers to water outdoors on alternating days based on their odd or even street address.

For more information on water conservation and restrictions, visit the RDCO’s website.

