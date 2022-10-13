Packed Kelowna mayoral breakfast forum serves up emotions and laughter

The forum was hosted by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan on Oct. 13

Kelowna mayoral candidate David Habib (left) answers a question during a forum sponsored by the Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan while candidates Tom Dyas (centre) and Colin Basran (right) listen. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

There were a few jabs, a few laughs, and a few tears at the last Kelowna mayoral forum before the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Hosted by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan on Oct. 13, the focus was on housing affordability and featured candidates Colin Basran, Tom Dyas and David Habib. The laughs came during closing statements when Habib said he believed Basran has worked his heart out, but was disappointed he didn’t mentor someone and added being mayor isn’t supposed to be a career.

“I want Colin to know right now that, I’ve got this,” said Habib, which had the crowd erupting with laughter. “And Tom, this is going to be my job.”

We all need to work together to accomplish the things that have gotten away on this city that we need to get back to the table, he added.

In his closing statement, Basran said political courage and strong leadership are needed to build Kelowna differently than has been done in the past.

“Political instability, inconsistent decision making, increased approval processes will simply drive away investment and slow down the development of much-needed homes at a time when we need them more than ever,” said Basran.

Dyas said while there have been some positive actions in the city over the past eight years, too many priorities are trending in the wrong direction.

“We have more crime, more homelessness, more traffic, more taxes, and a lot less communication. I’ve been to a thousand doorsteps and the message is clear, people are ready for a fresh approach.”

The emotion also came from Habib, after the candidates were asked what affordable housing meant to them. He added he has several less fortunate kids staying with him and his family, and broke down a few times after stating affordable housing means security and safety for everyone.

“There are a lot of kids in this community, that all they want is a home and a bed and be able to get a meal,” he said.

“People need a place to put their heads and afford it. That’s our job as a community.”

Basran said for him affordable housing means Kelowna residents don’t have to make a choice between whether they pay utility bills or buy food.

“It means that they don’t have to spend over half of their income to be able to keep a roof over their heads and the lights on,” he said. I will continue to do what I can as mayor to build supply in a timely manner, and a diverse cross-section of housing.”

For Dyas, the missing middle is the key to providing more affordable housing.

“Continue to incentivize townhomes, legal suites, even small lot housing,” he added. “The city is doing a good job at building housing, but it’s not affordable housing. They’re not creating those townhomes, those small home lots, those are the things that need to be worked towards.”

The candidates also traded barbs over a question about getting more major rental units into Kelowna’s housing supply. Habib said development cost charges (DCCs) could be lowered and pointed out that the city has “tons of land” that could be taken out of the agricultural land reserve and used to build housing.

Basran said that plan won’t work.

“The Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) is very strict when it comes to these requirements,” he said. “Waiving DDCs places the infrastructure burden back on you. So you are going to be subsidizing this candidate’s plan for affordable housing.”

Habib said if that’s a challenge that needs to be taken to the ALC, it should be done. Dyas added to the conversation by bringing up a previous council vote Basran was part of.

“During COVID-19 (July 2020), when people were losing their jobs and unable to pay rent the other candidate voted to move funding out of affordable housing. He wanted to move that funding toward promoting Kelowna. Thankfully, the majority of council overruled him.”

Basran noted that the city has plans in place to keep a steady supply of rental housing.

“We have housing agreements with developers when they build purpose-built rental housing with the guarantee that they keep their housing as rental for 10 years. They have to pay grants back if they take it out into market housing.”

The city also has rental-only sub-zones, added Basran.

Mayoral candidates Glendon Charles Smedley and Silverado Socrates were not part of the forum, but were in attendance.

