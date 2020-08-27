Parked vehicle smashed in southwest Kelowna

A woman has taken to social media for assistance after her parked car was subject to a hit and run last weekend in southwest Kelowna.

Lauren Helene said a white SUV or truck smashed into her parked vehicle on Okaview Road near Ash Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.

She said the suspect either went up Stellar Court or down Okaview to Uplands Road.

“This resulted in a total loss for my vehicle and since the a—hole isn’t caught the deductible for a new vehicle is out of my pocket,” wrote Helene in a post to Facebook group Kelowna Alert.

Two mailboxes were also knocked over in the collision. (Lauren Helene photo)

If anybody has information about the incident, Helene is urging them to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment and cite case number 2020-5-15-20.

car crash